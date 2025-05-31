From Survivor to Speaker: Rachelle Sylvain Shares Her Journey of Healing and Empowerment

Rachelle Sylvain’s story is one of extraordinary resilience. A survivor of both a plane crash and a home invasion, she joined Inside South Florida to share how she’s turned her pain into purpose and now helps others do the same.

“Every time I’ve gone through one of these moments, I’ve always felt it was a moment of growth,” Sylvain shared. “It’s my growth season.”

Rather than be defined by tragedy, Sylvain uses her experiences as fuel to inspire others to shed negativity and live more intentionally. Her message is simple but powerful: know yourself, recognize your emotional triggers, and pause before reacting.

“You have a responsibility to yourself,” she said. “It’s up to you as an individual to identify what the best practice is for you—a personal pause… Whatever that looks like for you, just do it so you can show up a little more positive, a little lighter, and a little more renewed.”

To support others on their healing journeys, Sylvain recommends building what she calls “feel-good finds”—practical habits and support systems that encourage positivity:

Self-awareness – Recognize what emotions you’re carrying. One trusted confidant – Someone to talk to when things feel heavy. A good book – A source of inspiration and reflection. Physical movement – Exercise as a form of emotional release. Community – Surround yourself with supportive, uplifting people.

“Having a community is crucial. If someone doesn’t have that, find one, because it can make or break you,” she emphasized. “It truly affects how you show up in life, both personally and professionally, and how you navigate negativity as well.”