How to Find Purpose Beyond Resolutions in 2026

Competitive ballroom dancer and spiritual director Robin Kencel stopped by Inside South Florida to share a refreshing perspective on starting the new year with intention. Instead of focusing only on surface-level resolutions, Kencel encouraged viewers to dig deeper and reflect on what truly brings joy, builds kindness, and aligns with a greater sense of purpose.
Kencel emphasized shifting from broad goals to meaningful, personal motivations. She explained that lasting change comes from understanding the “why” behind a goal and building small, manageable habits that connect to something bigger than yourself, whether that’s strengthening relationships, improving well-being, or reconnecting with nature. By focusing on purpose first, everyday habits become more sustainable and fulfilling.
