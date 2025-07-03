Jefferson Noel Inspires with Purpose-Driven Journey from Miami to International Stages

Jefferson Noel is no stranger to wearing many hats. The Miami-based author, educator, TEDx speaker, and Florida International University (FIU) professor recently joined Inside South Florida to share what fuels his many accomplishments and how he stays grounded in his purpose.

Known for his deep involvement in the South Florida community, Noel said his guiding force is faith. “I’m a believer,” he said. “I believe God has given me a purpose to achieve. I try to align what I’m passionate about with what I believe my purpose is.”

That sense of purpose recently brought one of his decade-long dreams to life: speaking internationally. “I had dreamed of speaking internationally for over a decade. When I had the chance to speak in Poland, it felt completely different, really special. I was in a brand-new environment, didn’t know anyone, didn’t speak the language, couldn’t speak Polish to save my life!” he shared. Through FIU Global, Noel traveled overseas to teach undergraduate and doctoral students about communication, negotiation, and public speaking. While he had previously spoken in Haiti, this trip felt different. “It was wild, but it was such an amazing experience. My hope is to keep stepping onto international stages and continue making an impact across this beautiful planet,” he said.

When asked how he stays motivated, Noel’s answer was clear: “I believe that there's no one who's going to fulfill my purpose for me. In this world, there is a piece that can only be filled by me. And if I don't do my job, if I don't fulfill my destiny, there's no one who's going to come in my place.”