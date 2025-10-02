Living with Purpose: Josefa Benjamin on Brunch, Books, and Community Impact

Inside South Florida welcomed back Josefa Benjamin, founder and CEO of the Born on Purpose Project. Since retiring nearly two years ago, Josefa has dedicated herself fully to the nonprofit’s mission: guiding others to discover their God-given purpose.

Her philosophy is simple: “Be the change.” For Josefa, that means creating programs that transform lives one person at a time, creating a ripple effect of impact and influence that encourages others to step up too.

On October 4, she’s putting that mission into action with the fourth annual Brunch on Purpose, honoring frontline workers, educators, nurses, law enforcement, and others serving the community. This year’s theme, “Self-Care: Mental Health in Motion,” focuses on helping these everyday heroes refresh, renew, and reclaim their purpose.

Josefa also gave us a first look at her upcoming book, You’re So Full of It, which serves as a blueprint for moving from purpose to promise. It reminds readers that while delays and distractions may come, staying the course leads back to hope, intention, and impact.