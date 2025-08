Briana Menard founded The PlenteeMore Kindness Project to support moms who are doing their best but need a little help, just like her own mother once did. Each month, the nonprofit gives meaningful gifts, like this month’s $1,000 back-to-school shopping experience. The project also partners with local Black and Brown-owned businesses to give back even more.

Watch the full interview to hear Briana’s powerful story and learn how you can help or nominate a deserving mom at plenteemore.com .