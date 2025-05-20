Walking by Faith and Building Global Success: Haitian Entrepreneur James Luctamar Shares His Journey

What do sacrifice, heritage, and faith have to do with the success of your future? For James Luctamar, the answer is simple: everything.

As the founder of LUXN, a global public relations firm, James has spent the last five years helping entrepreneurs, content creators, and businesses tell their stories across every continent. Behind the polished brand and worldwide success is a deeply personal journey of faith, family, and Haitian pride.

“My dad immigrated here in his early 20s.He took a chance and a risk just by walking in faith,” James shared on Inside South Florida. “Because of that, he was able to raise five of us. He really sacrificed a lot for us.”

Growing up as one of five brothers, James says his parents worked tirelessly, often holding down multiple jobs, but never wavered in instilling the importance of faith.

“They always made sure we were at church every single Sunday. As I’ve grown and started to deepen my own faith in God, I’ve come to understand that without God, nothing is truly possible,” he reflected.

That foundation of faith now drives his work ethic and outlook on life. His favorite scripture? 2 Corinthians 5:7 — “We walk by faith, not by sight.”

“When you’re an entrepreneur, you don’t know if it’s going to work, you have no idea. It’s a hit or miss. You have to believe in the vision when nobody else does. It takes unwavering faith and trust in God that it’s all going to work out and never giving up.”

Despite his global reach, James proudly carries his Haitian roots into every room he enters.

“I myself was an immigrant. I wasn’t born in this country. So I never take anything for granted. Never. I always remember where I come from.”

Whether he’s working with a client or simply sharing encouragement online, James brings positivity and purpose to everything he does. And he credits his parents’ sacrifices and strong faith as the reason behind it all.

To keep up with James and his work, follow @JamesL or @LUXN on Instagram or visitluxn.com.