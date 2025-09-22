Behind the Scenes With the Miami Marlins: A Day in the Life of Field Manager Sheila Marquez

Inside South Florida takes you behind the curtain at LoanDepot Park, following Field Manager Sheila Marquez through a full game day of production. From pregame videos and fan contests to postgame fireworks, Sheila calls the shots that bring the ballpark experience to life.
It’s a rare, all-access look at how much work happens behind the scenes to create the nonstop excitement fans see on game day.
Don’t miss the full segment to watch how Sheila and her team make the magic happen. To see Sheila in action, come to a game at LoanDepot Park or visit mlb.com/marlins.