Faith, Fight, and History: South Florida’s Thad Jean Makes MMA History

Inside South Florida welcomed Thad Jean to the studio with a very special piece of hardware, the 2025 Professional Fighters League Welterweight World Tournament Championship belt. The South Florida native stopped by to reflect on his championship win, his journey to the top, and what it means to compete on the world stage.

Jean made history as the first Haitian fighter to win a title in a major MMA promotion, a milestone he says is bigger than himself. Throughout the conversation, he shared how his faith has guided every part of his career, from training and discipline to stepping into the cage without fear. At just 27 years old, Jean made it clear this title is only the beginning, with his sights set on continued growth and facing the very best competition ahead.