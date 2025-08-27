Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
FIU Head Coach Willie Simmons Brings Championship Mindset to South Florida

From his days as a quarterback at Clemson and The Citadel to becoming a two-time HBCU National Champion, Willie Simmons has earned the nickname “Winning Willie.” Now, he’s stepping into a new role as head coach of FIU Football, and he says it’s nothing short of a dream come true.

In a conversation with Inside South Florida at Pitbull Stadium, Simmons shares his championship vision for the Panthers, how his faith and family have shaped his journey, and what fans can expect as FIU looks to surprise the nation this season. He also reflects on how coaching has made him a better father, and what it will feel like walking onto the field for his very first game leading FIU.

Don’t miss this inspiring conversation. Watch the full segment now on Inside South Florida and visit fiusports.com/sports/football.

