Florida Freedom Coach Paulo Crimber Talks PBR, Fatherhood, and Coaching His Superstar Son

Professional Bull Riding legend Paulo Crimber, now head coach of Florida’s official PBR team, the Florida Freedom, joined Inside South Florida to share his journey from rider to coach and the impact the sport has had on his life. A Ring of Honor Award recipient, Crimber credits bull riding with shaping him into a better man, father, and mentor, and now he’s focused on helping his team represent Florida with pride.

Crimber also spoke about the unique experience of coaching his son, John Crimber, currently ranked fourth among all PBR riders. From riding sheep at age four to displaying superstar skills by six, John’s natural talent and fearless drive have carried him to the top of the sport, and his father says he’s already surpassed him.