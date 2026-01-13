Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
From Viral Runway Moment to Children’s Book Author: Mara Martin on Motherhood, Visibility & Purpose

Inside South Florida welcomed Mara Martin, founder of Viral Public Relations, mom, former college volleyball player, model, and now author. Martin sat down to reflect on the powerful Sports Illustrated runway moment that went viral worldwide, when she breastfed her daughter during a fashion show, and how that single decision reshaped her life and career.

The conversation centered on motherhood, confidence, and community. Martin shared how that now-iconic moment resonated with millions of women by showing that ambition and caregiving don’t have to exist in opposition. She emphasized the importance of finding your tribe, especially during motherhood, and using visibility to remind women that they’re not alone, whether they’re navigating postpartum life, careers, or personal growth.

Martin also introduced her new children’s book, Gayl the Snail, written in honor of her late mother and inspired by the values she hopes to pass on to her daughters. The book is available now at Barnes & Noble and Amazon, and viewers can keep up with Mara and her family by following her on Instagram at @_maramartin_.

