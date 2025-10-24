Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Life on and off the field with Jessica Cristobal

Being a coach’s wife isn’t always easy, but for Jessica Cristobal, wife of University of Miami head football coach Mario Cristobal, it’s a calling filled with love, purpose, and pride.

Back home in South Florida, Jessica shares what game day looks like, from early morning ESPN and makeup routines to celebrating victory hugs on the field with their two sons. Beyond football, she balances mom life with her passion for service through her Leading Ladies League, empowering women and giving back to the community.

Jessica calls the journey a partnership built on faith, integrity, and a “champion mindset” that drives both her and Mario to make a difference on and off the field.

