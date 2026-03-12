Miami Hurricanes sophomore Marcus Allen fights cancer with faith and the motto 'my team is fighting'

A University of Miami basketball player is facing the biggest challenge of his life with the same determination he brings to the court — and his story is inspiring everyone around him.

Marcus Allen, a sophomore guard for the Miami Hurricanes and a hometown Miami kid, received a cancer diagnosis in December. The news was heartbreaking for a young athlete who had grown up dreaming of playing for the U, and it has sidelined him from the game he loves. But Marcus and his mother Angie Saint Jean say their faith, their family, and the support of their team are carrying them through.

'It was heartbreaking'

Marcus says the hardest part of his diagnosis has been the distance it has created between him and his teammates.

"With me and my teammates being so close, it was just like, damn. I can't really go out there and play with them anymore. So it was, for sure, heartbreaking," Marcus said.

Even watching basketball from the sideline has been difficult.

"I find it hard to watch it. But chemo has its ups and downs. Some days I'm feeling good, some days I can't really move or anything like that. But anytime I'm feeling up for it, I go out there and practice, work out, lift weights," he said.

When asked what keeps him grounded on the hardest days, Marcus had a simple answer — his mom.

A mother's strength

Angie has been by Marcus's side every step of the way. But she says in this season, it is her son who has become her source of strength.

"On the days that I'm weak, he gives me strength. When we first found out about his diagnosis, I cried for days. And he finally came to me. He came into my bedroom, and he said, 'Ma, you can't keep crying. You're crying, it seems like I'm not going to get through this, but I'm going to be fine, Mom, so you have to stop crying.' And from that moment, I have not cried," Angie said.

She says watching her son fight has filled her with a pride she struggles to put into words.

"To see how he fights in this journey, it makes me proud. I don't know what other words to use. I am so proud of him. Despite his not being able to do certain things, his being sick and nauseous and fatigued and weak at times, he's still able to get up. When he is able to get up, his motto is, 'Mom, my team is fighting. I need to fight too.' So he'll get up. He'll get up," she said.

Standing on faith

Angie says the hope she clings to comes from two places.

"It's coming from him, and it's coming from God. And the only prayer that I've been consistently saying to God is, 'God, I trust you.' We are standing on faith, and that's all," she said.

Marcus echoed that same spirit of perseverance.

"When adversity hits, you keep going. Especially when you have a goal, and you have dreams to achieve, you've got to keep on," Marcus said.

Coach Jai Lucas and the team's support

University of Miami head coach Jai Lucas has been one of the family's biggest supporters throughout Marcus's journey. Angie says the outpouring of support from the coaching staff has meant everything.

"For him to see such high character in my son, and for him to honor him the way that he did — I was proud. I was proud as a mom," Angie said.

A message for other families

For families going through similar hardships, Angie offered words of encouragement rooted in the lessons this season has taught her.

"There are better days ahead. As long as you get better by at least 1% each day, that adds up. It eventually continues to add up. So there are better days ahead," she said.

And Marcus? He already has his eyes on the day he steps back on the court.

"I told Coach, if he needs me in the game or anything, I'll be able to sub in for a little bit," Marcus said.

Angie smiled at the thought.

"It's going to be like glory, hallelujah, honor and worship to God, because it's all his doing," she said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.