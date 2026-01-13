NFL Sundays Meet School Days: Inside Miami’s Classroom Where Football Fuels Learning

Inside South Florida stepped into a Miami classroom where NFL stats, team mascots, and game-day excitement are transforming how students learn. Led by educator Mary Crippen, this isn’t your average lesson plan. It’s called “NFeLementary,” a football-inspired approach that uses America’s favorite sport to teach math, geography, reading, art, and life skills.

What started as a way to engage a few football-loving students quickly became a powerful learning tool. Crippen integrated NFL schedules, player statistics, and team research, especially favorites like the Miami Dolphins, into everyday lessons, turning her classroom into a collaborative “locker room.” The results went far beyond improved test scores, fostering stronger peer connections, confidence, and genuine excitement for learning that students wanted to continue even after football season ended.