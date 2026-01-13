Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NFL Sundays Meet School Days: Inside Miami’s Classroom Where Football Fuels Learning

Inside South Florida stepped into a Miami classroom where NFL stats, team mascots, and game-day excitement are transforming how students learn. Led by educator Mary Crippen, this isn’t your average lesson plan. It’s called “NFeLementary,” a football-inspired approach that uses America’s favorite sport to teach math, geography, reading, art, and life skills.

What started as a way to engage a few football-loving students quickly became a powerful learning tool. Crippen integrated NFL schedules, player statistics, and team research, especially favorites like the Miami Dolphins, into everyday lessons, turning her classroom into a collaborative “locker room.” The results went far beyond improved test scores, fostering stronger peer connections, confidence, and genuine excitement for learning that students wanted to continue even after football season ended.

That enthusiasm sparked national interest, and NFeLementary has since grown into a curriculum used by teachers across the country, complete with online resources and a community of educators sharing ideas. To learn more about NFeLementary or explore how football can bring learning to life in classrooms everywhere, visit ClassClass123.com and follow its growing educator network on social media at @MaryIsBananas.

