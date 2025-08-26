Princess of Carnage: Brianna Mahon Brings Power and Passion to Monster Jam

Monster trucks, 66-inch tires, and more than 15,000 horsepower, Monster Jam is as thrilling as it gets. Behind the wheel of Bailey’s Circuit is Brianna Mahon, better known as the Princess of Carnage. The Illinois native, named the 2024 Fan Favorite of the Year, joined Inside South Florida to share her journey from dancer and motocross rider to Monster Jam rookie of the year, and now a trailblazer in motorsports.

Mahon spoke about the honor of debuting Bailey’s Circuit, a collaboration between Monster Jam and Ringling, as well as the joy of inspiring young girls and showing her own daughter that “women can do everything.” Balancing motherhood with the chaos of competition, she says, is “controlled chaos,” but worth every second.

From freestyle tricks to two-wheel stunts, Mahon continues to push the limits of the sport, reminding fans that at Monster Jam, “you’ll pay for the whole seat, but you’ll only need the edge.”