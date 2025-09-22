Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Inside South FloridaSegmentsMVP Minute

Actions

Rookie of the Month Jakob Marsee on Faith, Family, and His Marlins Debut

Rookie of the Month Jakob Marsee on Faith, Family, and His Marlins Debut
Posted
and last updated

He’s only been with the Marlins since August, but Jakob Marsee is already making headlines. The rising outfielder sat down with Inside South Florida to reflect on his journey from small-school underdog to National League Rookie of the Month, sharing how faith and family have grounded him through the ups and downs of professional baseball.

From his first moments on the field in Miami to the joy of having his family witness his MLB milestones, Marsee says he’s just soaking it all in, and his goal is simple: to win.

Catch the full conversation with Jakob Marsee and hear how he’s adjusting to life in Miami, from warm beaches to the big-league spotlight. Watch the full segment now and keep up with the season at mlb.com/marlins.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com