Rookie of the Month Jakob Marsee on Faith, Family, and His Marlins Debut

He’s only been with the Marlins since August, but Jakob Marsee is already making headlines. The rising outfielder sat down with Inside South Florida to reflect on his journey from small-school underdog to National League Rookie of the Month, sharing how faith and family have grounded him through the ups and downs of professional baseball.

From his first moments on the field in Miami to the joy of having his family witness his MLB milestones, Marsee says he’s just soaking it all in, and his goal is simple: to win.