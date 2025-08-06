Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
‘Showtime’ Keshad Johnson Inspires Future Ballers at Junior Heat Camp

Miami Heat forward Keshad Johnson, better known by his nickname “Showtime,” brought the energy to Junior Heat Basketball Camp at SLAM Miami High School, where he connected with young athletes through photos, autographs, and a Q&A session.

Known for his high-flying moves and infectious personality, Johnson is just getting started in the NBA. But already, he's paying it forward by showing up for the next generation and encouraging them to work hard both on the court and in the classroom.

Catch the full segment to see how Johnson is living up to his name and making an impact off the court. For more on Johnson, the Junior Heat camps, or the upcoming NBA season, visit nba.com/heat.

