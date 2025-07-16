NFL Fullback Alec Ingold Joins Inside South Florida with New Franchise "Undrafted"

Inside South Florida kicked off its latest episode with a major announcement: Miami Dolphins fullback Alec Ingold is officially joining the WSFL-39 family as the host of a new recurring franchise titled "Undrafted with Alec Ingold."

Airing the second and third Wednesday of every month, Undrafted will highlight inspiring individuals and impactful organizations making a difference across South Florida. The segment aims to go beyond the game, showcasing stories of purpose, service, and resilience, all told through the lens of someone who knows what it means to be more than an athlete.

Ingold, a former undrafted NFL player turned team captain and community advocate, will bring viewers inside his world, both in-studio and on-location, as he meets with fellow changemakers and shares his own journey of identity, leadership, and personal growth.