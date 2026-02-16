3-year-old Vizsla mix needs patient family after being returned due to separation anxiety issues

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Panter, Panter & Sampedro . All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

A 3-year-old brindle dog named Elf is looking for his forever home after being returned to the Humane Society of Broward County due to separation anxiety issues.

Elf weighs approximately 55 pounds and appears to be a Vizsla mix, though his exact breed remains uncertain. The treat-motivated pup knows basic commands, including sit and lay down, walks well on a leash, and is potty trained.

"He was adopted and sadly brought back to the shelter, because when he's alone, he cries," said Cherie Wachter from the Humane Society of Broward County. "So if you stay at home a lot, perfect. If you have another dog at home, I think that would really help him settle."

For pet parents concerned about separation anxiety in dogs, training and various treatment options are available. Medications can help manage anxiety, including over-the-counter CBD products. Having another pet companion, whether a dog or even a cat, can also provide comfort when owners are away.

"Absolutely, they should get trained," Cherie said regarding professional training for anxious pets. "Sometimes getting a doggy friend can help. Even a cat friend, he might like a cat friend, but just having somebody else there with him, I'm sure that will help with his anxiety."

Elf could potentially find his new family at the upcoming Walk for the Animals, the Humane Society of Broward County's biggest fundraiser. The event takes place on Saturday the 21st at the Las Olas Intercoastal Promenade Park.

As a nonprofit organization, the Humane Society relies on donations to operate. Participants who raise $150 receive the official walk t-shirt, with additional rewards available for higher fundraising amounts.

More information about the Walk for the Animals and adoption opportunities is available at humanebroward.com .

