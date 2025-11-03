Adopt a Howl-o-ween Buddy from the Humane Society of Broward County

Inside South Florida wrapped up its Freaky Friday Trunk-or-Treat with some adorable guests: Ham and Hunter, a pair of five-month-old hound mixes from the Humane Society of Broward County. Joined by longtime friend of the show Cherie Wachter, the segment was full of puppy cuddles, costumes, and important Halloween safety tips for pet parents.

Cherie reminded viewers that while dressing up pets can be fun, comfort and safety come first. Avoid heavy or restrictive outfits, keep pets hydrated, and make sure they have collars and ID tags. If you’re expecting trick-or-treaters, it’s best to keep pets in a quiet, closed room so they don’t bolt out the front door.

Both Ham and Hunter are looking for their forever homes, and judging by their playful personalities, they’d make perfect companions long after spooky season ends.