Cadet Kelly Is Looking for Her Forever Home at the Humane Society of Broward County

It’s time once again for our Pet of the Week, and this time, we’re excited to introduce you to a sweet, lovable pup named Cadet Kelly.

Joining us in studio was VP of Marketing Cherie Wachter from the Humane Society of Broward County, and right by her side was Cadet Kelly herself, a two-year-old English bulldog and pocket pit mix with a face full of personality and lots of love to give.

“She came to the shelter as a stray, so we don’t know much about her past,” Cherie explained. “She is a very sweet little girl who loves the car rides, is very curious, and gives nice kisses.”

Cadet Kelly may have been a bit neglected in the past—her nails are overgrown, but the shelter will trim them during her upcoming spay procedure. Cherie also noted that dogs like Kelly, with wrinkled skin and short muzzles, need special attention.

“As for the wrinkles on her face and her skin, it’s important that she maintains a high-quality diet to support her skin health. But because she has wrinkles, it’s also important to make sure those areas are kept clean to prevent infection,” Cherie said. “It’s important because of the way her face is structured with her smushed-in nose. These types of dogs can overheat easily. As we head into the summer months, this isn’t a dog you’ll want to take on long walks.”

As temperatures rise, so does the risk of heat-related illness in pets. Cherie offered a few helpful reminders:



Always provide fresh water

Avoid long walks during the hottest part of the day

Offer shaded play areas or cooling tools like baby pools or sprinkler mats

“While they want to go out and play and chase the ball and have a good time, you want to make sure they have plenty of time to cool off” Cherie reminded viewers.

While Cadet Kelly seems like she’d do well with children and dogs her size, the Humane Society always recommends a meet and greet to ensure compatibility.

If you’d like to schedule a meet-and-greet with Cadet Kelly or explore other adoptable pets, visithumanebroward.com. There, you can:



Fill out a pre-adoption application

Learn about volunteer opportunities

View all animals currently up for adoption

Let’s help Cadet Kelly find her forever home—she’s ready to give lots of love (and maybe a few snores) to the right family.