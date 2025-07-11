It’s Kitten Season: Humane Society Seeks Foster Families in South Florida

The Humane Society of Broward County is calling on the community to help with an overwhelming influx of kittens, as shelters nationwide enter peak "kitten season."

During this time of year, animal shelters are inundated with litters of kittens who are too young for adoption. That’s where foster families come in. As featured on Inside South Florida, the Humane Society is urgently seeking foster volunteers to provide temporary homes for these tiny felines until they’re old enough to be spayed or neutered and officially adopted.

Fostering is simple and fully supported, volunteers are provided with all necessary supplies, including food, litter, toys, and even bottle-feeding materials if needed. Many of the current kittens are already eating on their own and simply need a few weeks of care and love before they're ready for their forever homes.

For those worried they might fall in love and want to keep their foster pet, the shelter says “foster failures” are always welcome. Still, the primary goal is to create a pipeline of nurturing homes that can help young animals thrive before they return to the shelter for adoption.