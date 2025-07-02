Meet Cooper: A Resilient Pup Ready for a Loving Home

It’s time for one of our favorite segments: Pet of the Week! This time, we’re introducing you to Cooper, a sweet six-month-old puppy who’s ready to find his forever family, with help from the Humane Society of Broward County.

Joining us in studio was longtime friend of the show, Cherie Wachter, who shared Cooper’s incredible backstory. Originally from the island of Dominica, Cooper and his siblings were rescued after someone placed them in a box and set it on fire. Thankfully, they were saved by a local animal rescuer and flown to South Florida for a second chance at life. Several of the pups have already been adopted, and now Cooper is one of just two still waiting to be welcomed home.

“He’s mellow, he’s sweet,” Cherie told us. “Everything is new to Cooper. Even walking on carpet was a first for him. He does pretty well on a leash, but he’ll need a family that’s devoted, patient, and ready to give him all the love he deserves.”

In addition to introducing Cooper, Cherie also shared timely tips for pet owners as hurricane season begins. Her advice? Don’t forget to prepare for your pets, too. “If you're buying your supplies, your two weeks of food for yourself, make sure you have your meds, your food for your pets, your water. Any medications they need,” she said. “I can't stress enough the importance of a collar with an ID tag. You also want to get your pet microchipped. Plan ahead, don’t wait until the last minute. And under no circumstances leave your pet outside.”