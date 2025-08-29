Meet Monty: Humane Society of Broward’s Sweet Pup Looking for a Home

Cherie Wachter from the Humane Society of Broward County joined Inside South Florida with Monty, a three-year-old pup ready to find his forever home. At just 42 pounds, Monty is affectionate, loves belly rubs and car rides, and walks great on a leash.

Cherie also shared helpful adoption tips, from the importance of chew toys and ID tags to why you should head straight home after adoption rather than to the dog park or store. Plus, the Humane Society’s own pet boutique makes stocking up on essentials easy.