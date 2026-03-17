Meet Nick, a gentle 7-year-old dog looking for his forever home at Humane Society Broward County

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Panter, Panter & Sampedro . All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

There is a sweet, calm, and curious dog at the Humane Society Broward County who has been waiting patiently for the right family — and his name is Nick.

Nick, estimated to be about 7 years old, joined Inside South Florida as Pet of the Week, sponsored by Panther and San Pedro, alongside Humane Society Broward County representative Cherie Wachter. He made himself right at home on set — sniffing around, finding the cool tile floor, and charming everyone in the studio with his curly tail and gentle demeanor.

Nick's story

Nick came to Humane Society Broward County from a shelter near the Florida Panhandle during a cold stretch of weather. The shelter he came from is a strictly outdoor facility with only 12 dog runs, and staff there did not want the dogs to be left out in the cold.

"The shelter there is a strictly outdoor facility. They only have 12 dog runs, but they didn't want the dogs to be cold because it was really cold here in Florida, so we took their animals, and Nick is the last one that's looking for a forever home," Wachter said.

What Nick is like

Nick is a mature, easygoing dog whose breed is not entirely known — possibly some shepherd, possibly some lab — with a little premature graying around his nose that only adds to his charm.

"Being that he is a mature dog, he's not the kind of dog that needs to go running around miles every night when you get home from work. Leisurely walks, a proper walking harness. He is sweet. He loves pets. He's gentle — a great family dog," Wachter said.

Wachter says Nick is good in the car, believed to be great with kids, and has done well in dog meet introductions. His compatibility with cats is currently unknown.

How to adopt Nick

If Nick sounds like the right fit for your family, the process is simple. Visit humanebroward.com to complete a pre-adoption application, then stop by the adoption kennels, which are open daily at 11 a.m. No appointment is needed to visit, but the application must be completed before meeting a pet.

St. Pittie's Day adoption special

In honor of St. Pittie's Day, the Humane Society Broward County is also running a special adoption promotion for pit bull breeds and American Staffordshire Terriers. For dogs 1 year of age and older, adoption fees have been underwritten — meaning you can bring home a great dog with the adoption fee covered.

"Your luck will change when you stop by the shelter," Wachter said.

The Humane Society Broward County is open 7 days a week. Adoption kennels open at 11 a.m. and the vaccine clinic opens at 8:30 a.m. For more information, visit humanebroward.com.

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