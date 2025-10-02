Meet River: Our Adorable Pet of the Week

It’s time for one of our favorite segments: Pet of the Week! This time, we’re introducing you to River, a four-month-old Labrador Retriever with a big personality and an even bigger heart.

River was surrendered to the Humane Society of Broward County after being purchased as a surprise from a pet store. Unfortunately, the family wasn’t ready for the responsibility, and River needed a new start. It’s an important reminder that getting a pet should always be a family decision, one where everyone is on board and prepared for the commitment.

“Every kid wants a puppy, but ultimately, it’s mom and dad who take care of them,” explained Sherry Waks of the Humane Society. She encourages families to discuss responsibilities ahead of time, from feeding and providing fresh water to teaching kids to pick up toys and shoes before a curious pup like River gets into them.

River is playful, full of energy, and ready to find his forever home. And he’s not alone. The Humane Society has plenty of cats and dogs of all ages waiting for adoption.