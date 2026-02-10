Meet Sweetie: 6-year-old dog looking for forever home at Broward shelter

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Panter, Panter & Sampedro . All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

A 6-year-old mixed-breed dog named Sweetie is looking for her forever home at the Humane Society of Broward County. Despite her age, shelter staff say she doesn't act like a senior dog.

"She is cute as a button," said Cherie Wachter from the Humane Society. "As far as her breed, I call them a Broward County special. She's mixed with lots of love and fun."

Sweetie weighs 28 pounds and is fully grown, so there won't be any surprises about her size. Unfortunately, she was surrendered because her family had to move and couldn't take her along.

The well-behaved dog loves car rides and knows basic commands like sit and lie down, especially when treats are involved. She gets excited around squeaky toys and enjoys interacting with other dogs, though she's best suited for homes with smaller dogs. Sweetie is used to going to dog parks but may bark initially when seeing other dogs on walks.

Valentine's adoption event this weekend

The Humane Society of Broward County is hosting its annual "Adopt a Sweetheart" event on February 14 and 15. The Valentine's Day-themed adoption event offers special pricing and incentives for potential pet parents.

Any pet that's a year old or older will have their adoption fee reduced to half price during the event. The shelter will also feature "cuddle busters," which are dogs and cats whose adoption fees have been completely waived. These pets come with swag baskets full of goodies.

"We hope that you'll find your furry forever Valentine at the Humane Society of Broward County," Cherie said.