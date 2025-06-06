Meet Tank: The Lovable Pup Ready to Be Your Game Day Buddy

It’s time for another Pet of the Week on Inside South Florida, and this time, we’re introducing you to Tank, a five-year-old sweetheart currently up for adoption at the Humane Society of Broward County.

Tank’s journey began when his previous owner had to surrender him due to a lack of time for proper care. But don’t let that story get you down. Tank is full of love, and he's ready to start a new chapter with a forever family. Described as chill and cuddly, Tank is the perfect mix of calm and playful. He enjoys car rides, neighborhood strolls, and quality time lounging on the couch. While he’s no marathon runner, he’d love a home that can give him a little exercise and a lot of snuggles.

And here's something even cooler: Tank is part of the “Bennett’s Buddies” program, an incredible partnership with Florida Panthers forward Sam Bennett. Every time Bennett scores a goal, he covers the adoption fee of a shelter pet like Tank. Since the program started last October, it’s helped more than 20 pets find their forever homes.

The initiative has even expanded to include “Bennett’s Bunnies”, offering half-off adoption fees on rabbits, and yes, there’s a BOGO deal, too!

If you think Tank could be your new game day companion (especially with the Panthers in the finals), visit humanebroward.com to learn more or follow them on Instagram at @humanebroward . The site updates every hour with adoptable animals looking for a home.

Tank’s ready to leave the shelter behind. Will you give him the couch (and love) he deserves?