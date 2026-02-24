One-eyed kitten Gabby needs a forever home through Humane Society of Broward County

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Panter, Panter & Sampedro . All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

A 6-month-old one-eyed kitten is looking for a loving forever home through the Humane Society of Broward County.

Gabby, this week's Pet of the Week sponsored by Panter, Panter & Sampedro, came to the Humane Society from an overcrowded shelter where she was being overlooked. Despite having only one eye, Gabby is described as playful, affectionate, and full of personality.

"She only has one eye, but that doesn't stop her from loving and purring and being a typical kid and wanting to play and run around and just have fun," said Cherie Wachter of the Humane Society of Broward County.

Wachter said Gabby would be a great fit for a variety of households, including families who have never owned a cat before.

"Until you've been owned by a cat, you don't know what you're missing," Wachter said. "Cats are great in that they like to play and they like to snuggle."

Wachter noted that cats are a more flexible pet option for busy households because they do not need to be walked and can be easily entertained.

"You can roll up a piece of paper and swat it across the floor, and most kitty cats will be completely entertained by that," Wachter said.

Cats also do well in pairs, according to Wachter, making Gabby a potential companion for households that already have a feline friend.

The ideal home for Gabby is one willing to devote time to keeping her entertained and providing plenty of snuggles and cuddles.

The Humane Society of Broward County is open 7 days a week, with the adoption kennel opening daily at 11 a.m. Prospective adopters can start the process by completing a pre-adoption application at humanebroward.com . If Gabby has already been adopted, many other cats and dogs are also available.

