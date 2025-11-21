Pet of the Week: Mario the Autumn-Toned Kitten Seeks His Forever Home

This week’s Pet of the Week is Mario, a tiny, fall-colored kitten with a big personality. The 10-week-old orange tabby visited the studio with Humane Society of Broward County volunteer Sherry, instantly charming everyone he met.

Mario weighs just two pounds and arrived at the shelter with his brothers, Leo and Tim. All three are hoping to find loving families. Sherry shared that every kitten adopted from the Humane Society is fully vetted — spayed or neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, and given a full wellness check. Adopters also receive 14 days of limited health care from VCA Animal Hospitals and pet food to start off. The kitten adoption fee is $150, far less than the cost of independently vetting a stray.

Cherie Wachter, VP of Marketing at the Humane Society, emphasized that while Mario makes an adorable companion, pets should not be surprise holiday gifts. Families should make adoption decisions together, especially since young animals require time, training, and plenty of attention.

For those not ready to adopt, the Humane Society offers foster opportunities, from bottle-feeding kittens to temporarily hosting adult pets who need a break from shelter life. With more than 630 volunteers, the organization always welcomes extra help.

Mario, however, is ready for his forever home today. Anyone interested in meeting him or any of the shelter’s adoptable pets can visit humanebroward.com , submit a pre-adoption application, or stop by the shelter seven days a week.

Mario’s waiting. Could your family be the one to take him home?