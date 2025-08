This week’s Inside South Florida Pet of the Week is Booboo, a playful, fluffy, 3-year-old pup who’s full of energy and big on cuddles. He’s about 50 pounds, loves being on the furniture, and would do best in a feline-free home. Think your pup could be his new best friend? The Humane Society of Broward County offers dog meet-and-greets to find the perfect fit.

For adoption info, dog meet scheduling, and more on Booboo and the pets available, visit humanebroward.com .