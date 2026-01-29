Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Pet of the Week: Meet Strawberry, a Sweet Survivor Ready for Her Forever Home

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Panter, Panter & Sampedro. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

This week’s Pet of the Week, brought to you by Panter, Panter & Sampedro, is a resilient and loving girl named Strawberry, and she’s more than ready to start her next chapter.

Matthew Seligman from the Humane Society of Broward County joined Inside South Florida with Strawberry, who has quite the journey behind her. She was heartbreakingly abandoned in the Everglades with her puppies. Thankfully, she was rescued and brought to the shelter, where she and her babies received medical care in a foster home. The good news? All of her puppies have been adopted. Now it’s Strawberry’s turn to find a family of her own.

As with any new pet, the shelter encourages a meet-and-greet if you have other dogs at home. Even dogs with great histories around other pets benefit from a proper introduction, since a home environment brings new dynamics.

If you find a stray animal like Strawberry, the first step is to bring them to your county’s animal services shelter. If they’re at capacity, local rescues can often help or provide resources for next steps.

Strawberry is available for adoption now. The shelter is open seven days a week starting at 11 a.m. You can fill out an application online ahead of time or in person using QR codes at the shelter. She will be spayed before going home with her new family, just in time to maybe join them at the Walk for the Animals on February 21.

To learn more about Strawberry or start the adoption process, visit the shelter’s website, humanebroward.com, or stop by in person. Your new best friend might just be waiting with a wagging tail.

