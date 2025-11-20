A Taste of Hollywood: From Cuban Classics to Italian Tradition and a Legendary Waterfront Burger

Hollywood, Florida, is serving up a world tour of flavors, and it starts the way any Miami morning should: with a strong cafecito and a pastelito. Miramar Bakery, a neighborhood staple for more than 40 years, remains a beloved stop for locals craving Cuban comfort. From breakfast sandwiches to flaky guava-and-cheese pastelitos and its fan-favorite flan cheesecake, the bakery is known for recipes that haven’t changed in generations. It’s a warm, familiar taste of home for anyone who grew up on Cuban staples.

Just a few blocks away, Hollywood trades Havana for Italy at Mimi’s Ravioli, a family-run institution since 1970. Inside the nostalgia-filled shop, everything is homemade, from fresh mozzarella and hand-tossed pizzas to cannolis and the raviolis that give the store its name. With recipes passed down through the Bellisi family, Mimi’s feels like stepping into Nonna’s kitchen and an old-school Italian market all at once.

The food tour ends by the water at Le Tub, the iconic 50-year-old burger spot built inside a former Sunoco gas station. Its driftwood-covered walls and seashell-studded décor all come from treasures found along the beach, giving the restaurant its famously quirky charm. Le Tub’s national spotlight came in 2006 when Oprah Winfrey named its massive burger the best in America, a title fans still line up to verify.

From Cuban sweets to handmade pasta and a burger with celebrity approval, Hollywood proves it’s a city that knows how to spoil its visitors, one bite at a time.