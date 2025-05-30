Apocalypse BBQ Brings Bold Miami Flavor to the Smoke Pit

Barbecue with a Miami twist? That’s exactly what Apocalypse BBQ is serving up and South Florida can’t get enough. Founder Jeff Budd joined Inside South Florida for the latest “Take a Bite Out of This” segment to share the story behind the cult-favorite spot that’s redefining what barbecue means in the 305.

From Pandemic Setback to Smoky Success

Budd’s barbecue journey began during the COVID-19 pandemic, when he pivoted from a previous business that shut down. “This is a time when everyone’s being told to stay apart, and food is how we continue to maintain our relationships,” he said, recalling how cooking brought comfort to his family and soon, to the entire community. What started as backyard cookouts turned into a full-blown Miami staple.

Miami Meets the Smokehouse

Apocalypse BBQ’s signature “Kitchen Sink Platter” is a meat lover’s dream, stacked with slow-smoked brisket (cooked for 14 hours), Cheshire pork ribs rubbed with cafecito, and smoky pork belly burnt ends. But what makes this barbecue truly unique is how it embraces Latin flavors and traditions.

“We're about that 305 culture. We have to infuse ourselves, our Miami culture, into the food we make,” said Budd. Take the maduros, for instance. Tossed in brown sugar and cinnamon and then smoked, they’re a sweet and savory nod to classic Latin sides. The beans? Made with a homemade sofrito inspired by Budd’s father.

Even the sauces tell a story:



Carolina Mojo Sauce blends traditional Carolina tang with mojo flavors straight from Noche Buena traditions.

blends traditional Carolina tang with mojo flavors straight from Noche Buena traditions. Mango Habanero Sauce kicks up pork belly burnt ends.

kicks up pork belly burnt ends. Oto Negro Sauce adds smoky depth to ribs.

adds smoky depth to ribs. Cowboy Butter takes fried corn to another level.

And for Dessert? Their only dessert, a thick, gooey chocolate chip cookie, is nothing short of legendary. “Those cookies are the reason I’m married,” Budd joked.