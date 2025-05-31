Battle Rig BBQ Brings Flavor and Purpose to South Florida

In South Florida’s vibrant food truck scene, Battle Rig BBQ stands out for more than just its mouthwatering smoked meats and savory sides. It’s also serving up a powerful mission.

Owner and pitmaster Rafael Sarria welcomed Inside South Florida inside his truck to talk about how his barbecue business is rooted in community, compassion, and a deep respect for military service.

“We’re still a small business,” Sarria said. “But giving back to the community is what it’s all about. You have to care. You have to be part of it.”

Battle Rig BBQ regularly partners with nonprofits like Fishing with a Soldier and the Wounded Warrior Project, both of which support veterans in finding new purpose and healing after military service. Whether it’s helping them discover career paths or offering emotional support, Sarria is proud to stand behind their work.

His military focus is personal. “I really wanted to go into the military, but I didn’t get the chance. I got injured, was disqualified, and couldn’t go. But I did end up having a good life. I found a career, worked in it for 20 years, and got to compete in a lot of barbecue competitions,” Sarria explained. “When the time came to say, “Let’s do something—let’s actually roll something out and showcase our barbecue to the community,” the military idea came back to me. And I thought, you know what? We’re going to do this with a strong military theme.”

With its military-themed truck and heartfelt mission, Battle Rig BBQ brings a deeper meaning to every plate it serves. Whether it's brisket, ribs, or their fan-favorite desserts, customers are contributing to a bigger cause with each bite.