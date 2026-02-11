Bondi Sushi opens largest location yet in Oakland Park with expanded menu and cocktail program

Bondi Sushi has opened its largest location yet in Oakland Park, marking the brand's first expansion into Broward County with an enhanced dining concept that goes beyond traditional sushi offerings.

Chef Camilo Solis Rivera recently showcased the restaurant's expanded menu and cocktail program, highlighting how the Oakland Park location represents a new evolution for the brand. The space features a sushi bar, robotic assistance, and a full cocktail concept developed in partnership with Shinji.

"The Oakland Park location is the biggest restaurant we have right now in the company," Camilo said. "We have some special dishes like fried rice, hot dishes, and robatayaki. We even include tacos."

The restaurant maintains Bondi Sushi's signature laid-back, fine casual atmosphere while incorporating new elements designed to attract a broader audience. The company is focusing on growing its full kitchen restaurant concept with innovative dishes and concepts.

"We try to look at new dishes, look at new concepts, for new people," Camilo said.

The cocktail program features popular drinks, including the Coconut Daiquiri and Seafoam, which Camilo described as among the most popular beverages in the company's portfolio. The full bar concept complements the restaurant's expanded food offerings.

Menu highlights include the Omakase featuring 12 pieces for $75, crispy rice available at all Bondi Sushi locations, and specialty rolls exclusive to Florida locations. The shrimp and spicy tuna rolls rank among the most popular items.

Camilo particularly recommends the crispy rice with lobster or salmon, noting the restaurant uses king salmon and imported ingredients. He also highlighted the duck fried rice, made with fresh duck imported from Canada.

"We engage a little more with the people, because in Florida, we don't have too much hand roll bar, and that is the first concept we put in Florida," Camilo said.