Celebrate Miami Spice at Habibi with French-Moroccan Flavors

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Habibi. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Executive Chef Wladimir Arevalo from Habibi stopped by to share how this lush waterfront French-Moroccan spot is making the most of Miami Spice Month. From fresh tuna tartare on brioche toast to a rich, comforting chicken tagine, the menu blends Middle Eastern, Turkish, Lebanese, and even Venezuelan influences.

Pair that with live DJs, belly dancers, and a lively atmosphere, and you’ve got a night that’s equal parts dining and entertainment. Watch the full segment and make your Miami Spice reservations at habibimia.com.

