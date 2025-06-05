Chef Jodhann Mourra Elevates Haitian Cuisine in Coral Gables with Luxe Flavors and a Modern Twist

While Haitian Heritage Month may be behind us, Inside South Florida believes the celebration of Haitian culture should be year-round, and one local chef is leading the charge through bold, elevated flavors that honor tradition while embracing innovation.

Chef Jodhann Mourra, owner of Le Romarin Catering, joined the show to showcase a staple of Haitian cuisine: pikliz—a spicy pickled slaw that adds heat and zest to any dish.

“We’re an international catering company based in Coral Gables, but our heart is in transforming traditional Haitian dishes into something luxurious,” said Mourra, who is originally from Haiti and has been cooking in South Florida since 2019.

A former restaurateur at FIU and now the culinary force behind Le Romarin, Chef Jodhann focuses on keeping Haitian food approachable and upscale. During the segment, he walked viewers through a quick-and-easy version of pikliz, using shredded cabbage, carrots, onions, shallots, and his personal favorite: green bell peppers for flavor control. He also offered tips on adjusting the heat by leaving scotch bonnet peppers whole or slicing them for more intensity.

“If you like more carrots, add more carrots. If you prefer more peppers, add more peppers. It’s totally customizable,” he explained.

Though pikliz is commonly served with griot (fried pork), tostones, or fried plantains, Mourra insists it's good on everything—from ribs to rice.

Le Romarin is located at 6801 SW 8th Street, Coral Gables, FL.