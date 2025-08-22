Chef Oscar of Jaguar Coconut Grove Shares the Art of Ceviche

Executive Chef Oscar del Rivero of Jaguar Restaurant in Coconut Grove joined Inside South Florida to show how ceviche is more than a dish; it’s an art form that blends culture, flavor, and tradition. Using corvina as the base, Chef Oscar demonstrated how to transform fresh fish with lime juice, vegetables, spices, and sauces like Peruvian ají amarillo, roasted jalapeño, and a tomato-mango blend.

From pumpkin seeds to colorful garnishes of cilantro and parsley, every ingredient becomes part of the masterpiece, plated in Jaguar’s signature “tower” style. Chef Oscar reminded home cooks that ceviche is endlessly versatile: start with fish, add what you love, and let the flavors come together into something vibrant and refreshing.