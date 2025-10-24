Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Chef Reece Brings the Taste of Jamaica to Davie

If you haven’t taken a bite of Chef Reece’s Kitchen, you’re missing out on some of the best traditional Jamaican cuisine in South Florida. From his signature braised oxtail to his world-famous fried chicken and creamy rice and peas cooked in coconut milk, Chef Reece proves that love really is the main ingredient.

The Davie restaurant also offers Caribbean-inspired pastas, fresh juices like mango passion and pine & ginger, plus Chef Reece’s own Love Seasoning so fans can bring the flavor home.

Watch the full interview now and find them at 5187 S University Dr., Davie or online at ChefReece.com and @chefreecekitchen_fl.

