Crisppi's Chicken Celebrates One Year of Flavor in Miami

Crisppi's Chicken co-founder Kirk stopped by Inside South Florida to celebrate the restaurant’s one-year anniversary, marking a major milestone for the fast-growing Miami chicken spot. The Biscayne Boulevard eatery, known for its celebrity partnership with NFL legend Randy Moss and its bold social media presence, has built a loyal following thanks to its crave-worthy chicken sandwiches and high-energy brand personality.

Over the past year, Crisppi's has expanded its menu with inventive new items that go beyond classic fried chicken. Recent additions include sweet peach wings, a spicy peach fried chicken sandwich, honey garlic parmesan grilled chicken options, a double bacon cheeseburger, and even a vegan sweet Thai mushroom sandwich available in multiple flavors. The brand has also launched a digital series called Cooking Up with Crisppi's, where artists and celebrities create their own custom sandwiches in the kitchen, blending food, music, and entertainment into one experience.