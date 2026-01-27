Crisppi's Chicken Celebrates One Year of Flavor in Miami

Crisppi's Chicken co-founder Kirk stopped by Inside South Florida to celebrate the restaurant’s one-year anniversary, marking a major milestone for the fast-growing Miami chicken spot. The Biscayne Boulevard eatery, known for its celebrity partnership with NFL legend Randy Moss and its bold social media presence, has built a loyal following thanks to its crave-worthy chicken sandwiches and high-energy brand personality.
Over the past year, Crisppi's has expanded its menu with inventive new items that go beyond classic fried chicken. Recent additions include sweet peach wings, a spicy peach fried chicken sandwich, honey garlic parmesan grilled chicken options, a double bacon cheeseburger, and even a vegan sweet Thai mushroom sandwich available in multiple flavors. The brand has also launched a digital series called Cooking Up with Crisppi's, where artists and celebrities create their own custom sandwiches in the kitchen, blending food, music, and entertainment into one experience.
Crisppi's is located at 2917 Biscayne Boulevard in Miami’s Edgewater neighborhood, with a new drive-thru location in West Miami coming soon and potential stadium partnerships on the horizon. Fans can also order catering in the brand’s signature gold anniversary boxes. For hours, menu details, and updates, visit CrisppisChicken.com or stop by in person to take a bite for yourself.