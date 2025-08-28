Fiesta on Tap Brings a Taste of Celebration to South Florida

What started as a dream during their own wedding has evolved into Fiesta on Tap, South Florida’s mobile tap experience, run by the husband-and-wife duo of Magda and Ryan de Leon. From weddings to community events, they’re not just serving drinks; they’re creating unforgettable moments.

Unlike traditional bars, Fiesta on Tap serves everything from organic coffee and house-made strawberry matcha lattes to boba and cocktails, all crafted with authentic, high-quality ingredients. “Honestly, it’s been such an honor, because I remember how special my wedding day was. Every little detail meant so much to us,” Magda shared. “So knowing that we get to be a part of someone else's special day in that same way has been so beautiful. It’s just a beautiful thing to be part of. We don’t take it lightly.”

Grounded in their shared value of excellence and hospitality, the couple says their mission is about more than drinks; it’s about making every event special.