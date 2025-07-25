Finka Table & Tap Unveils Bold New Cocktail Menu with Clarified Creations and Booze-Free Options

Looking for a cocktail experience that pushes the boundaries of what you think a drink can be? Finka Table & Tap in West Kendall is serving up seven brand-new cocktails that are as inventive as they are refreshing.

Beverage Director Alex Aportela joined Inside South Florida to showcase the restaurant’s new creations, highlighting innovative techniques like clarification, forced carbonation, and even molecular-style infusions. These aren't your typical bar drinks. One standout technique, clarification, transforms traditionally opaque ingredients, like tomato juice or passion fruit, into crystal-clear liquids while keeping all the flavor.

Among the new offerings is a standout mocktail called Déjà Vu, a zero-proof drink that mirrors the complexity and feel of a cocktail without the alcohol. Made with clarified tomato water, clarified passion fruit, a saline solution, and simple syrup, it's a bold, savory-sweet option perfect for anyone choosing to skip the booze but still wanting something elevated and photogenic in hand.

Finka’s cocktail lineup complements their Latin-Asian fusion cuisine curated by Chef Eileen Andrade. Whether you're in the mood to experiment with new flavor profiles or simply enjoy something familiar with a twist, the restaurant continues to innovate while offering inclusive choices for all palates and lifestyles.