Flanigan’s Serves Up Iconic Eats and Unbeatable Deals Across South Florida

Inside South Florida visited the legendary South Florida hotspot, Flanigan’s, to sit down with Brandon Baker, Kitchen Operations Supervisor, and dig into everything that makes this restaurant a local favorite.

From award-winning baby back ribs to their one-of-a-kind rib rolls, loaded nachos, burgers, and wings, Flanigan’s has something for everyone. With roots tracing back to 1959, the restaurant has grown to over 25 locations serving up generous portions and signature specials.

Flanigan’s is known not just for its flavors, but for its value. Monday through Thursday, diners can score daily deals like a free plate of loaded nachos with the purchase of a pitcher of soda, lemonade, or draft beer. On Wing It Wednesday, that same pitcher gets you a plate of wings, completely free.

Lunch specials are available Monday through Friday from 11 AM to 4 PM, where guests can enjoy a burger or wings (plus a side) for just $6.99 with the purchase of a beverage. Plus, every receipt includes a discount at their sister company, Big Daddy’s Wine & Liquors.

Whether you're dining in or ordering online through Joe-To-Go, Flanigan’s makes it easy to enjoy classic American favorites at an unbeatable price.