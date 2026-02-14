Fort Lauderdale speakeasy bartender creates Valentine's Day cocktails for singles and couples

Valentine's Day celebrations don't have to include alcohol to be special, according to Ben Silovitz, a mixologist at Room 901, who believes the right drink can set the perfect mood for any romantic evening.

Ben, who works at the reservation-only speakeasy located in the Hyatt Centric in Fort Lauderdale, said he enjoys celebrating Valentine's Day even as a single person.

"I'm a bit of a romantic. I am single; however, I love to spend it with loved ones. I think a nice dinner, but more importantly, having a nice cocktail, even a mocktail, can help you celebrate and elaborate the mood for the evening," Ben said.

Room 901 features a special Valentine's Day menu with both alcoholic and non-alcoholic options. Ben demonstrated two signature drinks: the Soft Confessions cocktail and a Watermelon Margarita mocktail.

The Soft Confessions combines Aperol with freshly squeezed lemon juice, sparkling wine, and blood orange syrup, creating a spritz-style cocktail. The drink is garnished with a decorative flower to enhance the romantic presentation.

"We're basically making a spritz or wine cocktail," Ben said while preparing the drink, emphasizing that Room 901 uses freshly squeezed ingredients.

For non-drinkers, Ben created a Watermelon Margarita mocktail using non-alcoholic blood orange spirits by Lyre's, agave, fresh watermelon syrup, and fresh lemon juice. The mocktail is served over ice with a lime garnish.

"You should be able to enjoy a cocktail without having any alcohol if you're not a drinker or you just want to relax," Ben said.

Room 901 operates as an intimate speakeasy with limited seating and three seatings per night, all by reservation only. The venue typically requires reservations one to two weeks in advance, and Valentine's Day is already fully booked.

Ben described his role as multifaceted. "I'm your DJ, your bartender, I'm your event guide. I'm here for a good time, a long time. It's an intimate night, it's beautiful, and I truly believe that I can create the best guest experience for you when I'm there," Ben said.

The speakeasy's limited seating creates an authentic, intimate atmosphere that enhances the overall guest experience during special occasions like Valentine's Day.

Room 901 is located at the Hyatt Centric in Las Olas, Fort Lauderdale. To make your reservation, visit roomnine01.com .

