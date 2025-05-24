From Garden to Plate: The SEED School of Miami Brings Fresh Flavor and Life Lessons to the Kitchen

The SEED School of Miami is known for cultivating bright futures and this week, that mission came to life in the Inside South Florida studio kitchen. We welcomed Chef Danielle Flitter and standout senior Janell Row to show us how students are turning garden-grown produce into fresh, healthy meals.

Chef Danielle has been leading the school’s “Garden to Plate” cooking classes since January.

“We go straight to the garden. The kids ask, “What are we making today?” and I say, “Let’s find out,” she explained. “We see what’s fresh and ready to eat. I have the students harvest different ingredients, then we come up with recipes together, and we eat as a family.”

On today’s menu? Two vibrant salads made with herbs and vegetables straight from the school garden: a herb-packed cabbage salad and a black bean and pigeon pea salad served with tortilla chips.

“You can never use too many spices and herbs. They just make everything taste better,” Chef Danielle smiled.

The only ingredient not from the garden? The chips, though they’re a beloved staple, she admits with a laugh.

From mint and oregano to basil, parsley, and thyme, the garden’s bounty fuels these student creations—proving that nutritious meals can start just steps from the classroom.

Janell, now a senior at the SEED School, isn’t just taking recipes with her when she heads to Xavier University of Louisiana this fall, she’s carrying confidence, independence, and a deep connection to sustainable food.

“I’m most excited to get out of Miami, become more independent, and take the skills I’ve learned in the gardening class with me,” she said. She even plans to bring her culinary know-how to college life, introducing dorm-mates to easy, affordable dishes.

From lemongrass to peppermint and heirloom tomatoes, the SEED School’s thriving garden is more than a source of food. It’s a place where students grow confidence, creativity, and community.

Chef Danielle encourages anyone interested in supporting the program to reach out. “I think they should reach out to the school to see how they can bring value to the students and truly support the community,” she said.

To learn more about the SEED School of Miami or how to get involved, visitMiami.SEEDSchool.org.