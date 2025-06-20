Golden Nights at Eddie V’s: Lobster, Wine, and Live Vibes on Las Olas

National Lobster Day may have passed, but at Eddie V’s Prime Seafood on Las Olas, the celebration continues all month long with their luxurious Golden Nights event. From now through June 25, guests can indulge in an elegant lobster-and-wine pairing that blends fine dining with vibrant live music.

“It’s an event featuring a lobster roll, served either warm or cold, paired with your choice of a glass of wine, all for just $38,” says Alev Ersoy, Managing Partner of Eddie V’s Fort Lauderdale. “Summer is a great time to enjoy a glass of rosé and a chill lobster roll.”

The warm lobster roll features buttery sautéed lobster on a toasted brioche bun with hand-harvested Maldon salt and a touch of chive. The chilled version offers a refreshing take, ideal for pairing with a crisp rosé or Chardonnay from Brewer-Clifton or a glass of Whispering Angel. For those looking to elevate the evening further, Veuve Clicquot Brut Champagne is also on offer.

But the food is only part of the experience. The restaurant’s V Lounge comes alive nightly with live music starting at 7 PM, showcasing a rotation of talented local bands. Guests can sip cocktails, enjoy steak tartare tableside, and soak up the elegant, energetic ambiance.

“All the important moments happen around the table—sharing food and wine. Whether it’s a birthday, an anniversary, or simply gathering as a family, we sit down and enjoy those moments together with friends and loved ones,” says Ersoy. “That’s why we feel we’re a big part of the community in Fort Lauderdale.”