Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival Returns November 9 with Food, Music, and Community Spirit

Mark your calendars! The 23rd annual Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival is back on Saturday, November 9, bringing a full day of food, fun, and flavor to South Florida. Founder Eddy Edwards joined Inside South Florida alongside Chef Kofi to give viewers a taste of what’s cooking this year.

The beloved event celebrates Jamaica’s signature jerk cuisine, a flavorful blend of scotch bonnet peppers, thyme, and scallions, with dozens of vendors serving everything from jerk chicken and pork to jerk ice cream. Guests can also enjoy culinary competitions, live chef demos, family-friendly activities, and headline performances from artists including Mr. Vegas, Romain Virgo, Destra Garcia, and The Wailers.

Edwards says the festival’s mission remains simple: to bring people together through food and music. After 23 years, the event continues to unite the community for what he calls “the ultimate Sunday dinner.”

Chef Kofi will return to the main stage with live cooking demos and plenty of samples featuring Grace Caribbean ingredients, including Grace ackee, callaloo, and jerk seasoning.

Beyond the celebration, festival organizers are also urging attendees to support those impacted by Hurricane Melissa by donating through the Global Empowerment Mission at GEM.org or SFLCaribbeanStrong.org on Instagram.