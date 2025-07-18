Guilt-Free Happy Hour Is on the Menu at Seasons 52 in Sunrise

Looking for a fresh way to kick off the weekend? Seasons 52 in Sunrise is rolling out a revamped happy hour experience, and it’s all about indulgence without the guilt. Executive Chef James Griffin stopped by Inside South Florida to dish on their new summer menu, complete with delicious bites, refreshing drinks, and a health-conscious twist.

Unlike many spots, Seasons 52 offers its happy hour Monday through Friday, including Fridays, making it the perfect after-work destination. Whether you're wrapping up the week early or just looking for a relaxing bite, the new Summer Fridays lineup is built for both flavor and wellness.

Happy hour highlights include a variety of $8 shareable plates, like the seared handline tuna, Kona-crusted lamb chops drizzled with aged balsamic, and a warm goat cheese spread paired with grilled sourdough. One standout? Their brand-new charcuterie board, a long-awaited addition that's already become a fan favorite.

Chef Griffin also demoed their signature grilled corn flatbread, topped with a 50/50 mozzarella-parmesan blend, salty mozzarella, spiced bacon, aged cheddar, garlic oil, chives, and a lime sour cream drizzle. Every bite offers the perfect mix of smoky, creamy, and fresh.

What sets Seasons 52 apart? Every item on the menu, including desserts, is under 595 calories. It's a guilt-free way to enjoy happy hour favorites without compromising on flavor or satisfaction.