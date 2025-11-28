InterContinental Miami Celebrates the Season With Thanksgiving at Toro Toro

Inside South Florida got an early taste of the holidays as InterContinental Miami revealed its lineup of seasonal festivities, along with a Thanksgiving preview from the hotel’s award-winning restaurant, Toro Toro. Joining the show were Gina Genna from the InterContinental team and Chef Victor Rosales, who showcased one of the standout dishes from the restaurant’s “Grateful Gatherings” holiday menu.

This year, the hotel is transforming into a full Winter Wonderland. Guests can explore themed experiences, including a Christmas Suite, a Miami-style “Sleigh in the Sun” cabana, and Frosty’s Hideaway, a speakeasy reimagined as a holiday bar. The festivities officially begin with Thanksgiving at Toro Toro, known for its elevated Pan-Latin flavors and creative approach to seasonal dining.

Chef Victor highlighted a signature holiday plate featuring a Latin twist on classic Thanksgiving flavors. The dish begins with a layer of house-made guava mole—a sweet, bright sauce inspired by the chef’s Mexican roots—followed by perfectly roasted turkey and a scratch-made stuffing accented with green apple and cranberries. It’s a vibrant and unexpected take on the holiday table, showcasing Toro Toro’s blend of tradition and innovation.